FILE PHOTO: Visitors to the Southbank are seen reflected in rainwater, in London

Visitors to the Southbank are seen reflected in rainwater, in London, Britain, Dec. 29, 2022. 

 Reuters/Peter Nicholls

LONDON — More than half of the world's population will be overweight or obese by 2035 without significant action, according to a new report.

The World Obesity Federation's 2023 atlas predicts that 51% of the world, or more than 4 billion people, will be obese or overweight within the next 12 years.