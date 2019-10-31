WENATCHEE — Chelan and Douglas counties rank No. 10 in the nation for Halloween-related businesses per capita, according to a report from Business Insider.
The news site used U.S. Census data to analyze four Halloween-related industries: chocolate candy manufacturing, non-chocolate candy manufacturing, candy and nut stores, and formal wear and costume rental.
It determined there’s 4.3 of these Halloween-related businesses per 100,000 people in the Wenatchee metro area, which covers both Chelan and Douglas counties. The site used population and business data from 2016, the most recent year with complete data.
That puts the area at No. 10 in the U.S., just ahead of Scranton, Penneylvania, and just behind Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The top spot was held by Ocean City, New Jersey, which had 26.7 Halloween-related businesses per 100,000 people, according to the report.