FILE PHOTO: TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration

TikTok app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. 

 Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Representative Mike Gallagher met with TikTok on Wednesday about the Chinese-owned short video app's U.S. data security plans but still plans to seek to ban TikTok in the United States, a spokesperson for the lawmaker said.

Gallagher, the Republican chair of a House of Representatives select committee on China, met with Will Farrell, interim security officer at TikTok U.S Data Security (USDS).



