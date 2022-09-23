PITTSBURGH — Using a factory floor in Monongahela as a backdrop, U.S. House Republican leaders, on a no-holds-barred pursuit to take back the majority this November, unveiled a plan on Friday to curb inflation, secure the southern border and fight rising crime rates — an effort, they said, that will show they’re not just railing against Democrats, but offering solutions to America’s problems.

Releasing a plan Republicans call “Commitment to America,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said GOP members have spent the last year traveling the country to listen to Americans’ recollections of the impacts of Democratic policies. Now, they’re forming an agenda around what they heard, McCarthy said — a commitment not to Washington, D.C., but Washington County.



