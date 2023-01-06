WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Kevin McCarthy on Friday picked up some support from right-wing hardliners in the U.S. House of Representatives who have blocked his speakership bid, but it did not appear to be enough to end the deepest congressional dysfunction since before the Civil War.

In a 12th round of voting in four days, at least 10 Republicans who have opposed McCarthy voted for him on Friday, in a sign that his prospects may be improving after he offered the faction a range of concessions.



