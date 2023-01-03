WASHINGTON, D.C. — The new Republican-held U.S. House of Representatives convened on Tuesday for what could be a chaotic election for speaker, as top Republican Kevin McCarthy fights to overcome opposition from hardline conservatives and win the powerful position.

A protracted speaker election could undermine House Republican hopes of moving forward quickly on investigations into Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration and his family, as well as on legislative priorities involving the economy, U.S. energy independence and border security.



