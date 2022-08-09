Trump says FBI agents raided his Florida home

A view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Fla., on Tuesday.

 Reuters/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republicans moved to turn the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate into a campaign issue on Tuesday, vowing to probe what they alleged was political interference at the Justice Department if they win majorities in Congress in November.

Trump's allies in the House of Representatives and the Senate said the FBI's search for documents Trump removed from the White House was meant to sideline Trump as a possible 2024 presidential contender.



