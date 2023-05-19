YAKIMA — With the 2023 legislative session wrapped up, a handful of educational bills made it through.

Some of the biggest changes include more money for special education and reducing fees for dual-credit classes, which state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal highlighted as priorities last fall.



___ (c)2023 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.