ENTIAT — On a cold day in February, Jesse Charpentier and Gitana Smith were driving through freezing rain toward their vacation cabin in Mazama. North of Chelan, they spotted something lying in the middle of the road. It was an injured great horned owl.
The couple picked up the owl, which was still alive, wrapped it in a jacket, and took it to their cabin. "I held it in my lap for two hours,” Smith said. Once there, they made numerous calls, trying to find help for the owl.
Finally, they were able to contact the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) in Lynnwood, Washington, which agreed to care for the owl. The next day, the couple made the long drive over the Cascade Mountains to deliver the owl to PAWS.
Once there, PAWS determined the owl had a broken right wing, probably resulting from a collision with a car, and was unable to fly. Wildlife veterinarian Dr. Kate Slngstad operated on the owl to repair its wing, and it began the long process of recovery.
After 115 days, PAWS determined the owl was well enough to return to the wild. Since the area in which the owl was found was along private land, PAWS decided to release it instead near the town of Entiat at Entiaqua Park, an undeveloped park at the mouth of the Entiat River, in the evening of June 6.
Anthony Delice, PAWS wildlife naturalist, brought the owl to the site, along with Molly Cvetovac, PAWS wildlife care assistant volunteer, and Ruby Gaston, a staffer for U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier. Also gathered were the couple who originally found the owl.
Around 9 p.m., once the owl’s carrier was placed in an open field bordered by trees along the Entiat River, Gitana Smith was given the honor of releasing it.
“We didn’t know whether the owl would take off or stay in the open carrier for a while,” Delice said.
But as soon as the carrier door was opened, the owl immediately flew away to the trees. It was later seen at a distance, perched on the dead branch of a tall cottonwood.
According to Delice, injuries to wild animals are increasing in Washington state, as the human population grows and more homes are being built in wildlife habitat. PAWS communications director Mick Szydlowski said the agency receives more than 500 injured or orphaned wild animals every year from nearly 200 different species.
The non-profit organization’s services are expanding with the construction of a $25 million rehabilitation facility in Snohomish, due to be completed in the spring of 2024. It will include a wildlife care unit and an outdoor aquatics center. The total cost for the project is expected to be $45 million.
PAWS also works with the Urban Raptor Conservancy in Seattle. For more information about PAWS, contact mick@paws.org.
And so, thanks to the care and concern of a few dedicated people, an injured owl was successfully healed and returned to the wild. That’s worth a hoot from all of us.
Alan Moen is a freelance writer, winemaker, and artist. He lives in the Entiat Valley, where and his wife once rescued two baby crows that had fallen from their nest, raised them, and returned them to their parents.
