Owl

The owl perches on a tree after its release.

ENTIAT — On a cold day in February, Jesse Charpentier and Gitana Smith were driving through freezing rain toward their vacation cabin in Mazama. North of Chelan, they spotted something lying in the middle of the road. It was an injured great horned owl.

Jesse Charpentier and Gitana Smith, who found the injured owl.

The couple picked up the owl, which was still alive, wrapped it in a jacket, and took it to their cabin. "I held it in my lap for two hours,” Smith said. Once there, they made numerous calls, trying to find help for the owl.

A veterinarian at PAWS operates on the injured owl.
The rescued great horned owl heals in PAWS' care.


