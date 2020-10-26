LEAVENWORTH — Rescuers helped two hikers down from the Snow Lakes trail early Sunday morning. The hikers reported seeing hallucinations and feeling hypothermic.
Julia Fiorino, 22, and Kanchi Shah, 23, were about four miles from the trailhead when they called 911 at 1 a.m., said Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management.
The two hikers, both from Illinois, had initially started their day hike from the Stuart and Colchuck lakes trailhead.
The Enchantment Lakes loop hike is about 18 miles and is challenging as a dayhike in perfect summer weather.
Rescuers talked to the hikers on the phone and convinced them to keep walking and continue down the mountain, he said. Chelan County Valley Search and Rescue crews then met up with both hikers on the trail and helped them down the rest of the way.
The hiking pair made it off the mountain by about 3:30 a.m., he said.
It is not a good idea to try and day hike the Enchantments during this time of the year, he said. Conditions are slippery, frosty and snowy.
People think they can start through-hiking at 6 a.m. and finish before dark, but that is not true during this time of the year, he said.