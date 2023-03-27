ATLANTA — People who live in the Heads Creek Reservoir area of Spalding County, Goergia, were evacuated Monday as a precaution after the dam began to overflow due to heavy rainfall in a short amount of time, according to officials.

US-NEWS-WEA-GA-FLOODING-AT

Cars splash through standing water along Techwood Drive just north of 14th Street in Atlanta, on Monday. 

The dam has been undergoing improvements since July 2022, which included building a new spillway structure. Initial reports stated that the dam was at risk of failure, but that was not true, said Glenn Polk, the county’s emergency management director.



©2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

