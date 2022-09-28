Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida

A flooded street is seen in downtown Fort Myers is seen Wednesday as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida.

 Reuters/Marco Bello

VENICE, Fla. — Rescue workers and residents of Florida's Gulf Coast searched for missing people and picked up the pieces from wrecked homes on Thursday after Hurricane Ian tore through the area with howling winds, torrential rains and raging surf.

One of the mightiest storms to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years, Ian flooded communities and left more than two million homes and businesses without power before barreling on across the peninsula to the Atlantic seaboard.



