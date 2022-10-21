WENATCHEE — Unusually poor air quality for this time of year may have caused an increase in respiratory problems, especially for children.
In September, Central Washington Hospital saw the number of emergency room visits for kids with asthma almost quadruple, from six visits in August to 23, according to Confluence Health data.
The number of visits in October is anticipated to be even higher than September, according to Dr. Bindu Nayak, Confluence Health endocrinologist and vice-chair of the Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council.
”Children are more susceptible to the deleterious effects of smoke since they spend more time outside, inhale more air per pound of body weight and engage in more vigorous activity,” said Dr. Saba Lodhi, Confluence Health critical care medical director and physician manager for the pulmonary department. “Their airways are narrower than adults so they are even more susceptible if they have asthma.”
Prolonged exposure can even cause asthma-like symptoms in people without lung disease when exposed to an “environmental trigger,” like a respiratory infection, according to Lodhi.
A study from the state Office of Financial Management found that after five fire seasons from 2014 to 2018, the poor air quality resulted in over 7,000 excess medical visits and over 600 excess emergency department visits.
This racked up a total cost of $4.5 million in insurance paid, plus out-of-pocket expenses, according to the study.
This issue, however, has been impacting the Hispanic community in Wenatchee disproportionately, as more than 60% of the kids with asthma going to the emergency room in September were Hispanic.
From April to September, Hispanic kids made up more than half of the number of pediatric visits with asthma to Central Washington Hospital’s emergency room for respiratory problems.
Last year, in the same period of time, the number of these visits amounted to 28 with about 46% of them being Hispanic kids. Five out of the 28, however, patients that visited do not have a recorded ethnicity in the data, so the percentage of Hispanic kids admitted could be higher or lower.
Lodhi pointed out that existing “socioeconomic and healthcare disparities” in the Hispanic community are a likely culprit in explaining the disparity.
“Economic and educational disadvantages, lack of health insurance, and no access to, or poor adherence with, controller medications are some of the factors that have been identified as barriers to adequate asthma management,” she said.
