ENTIAT — A candidate for Entiat City Council was taken to court in 2003 for allegedly pursuing a relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
Norman Stenberg, whose 2021 run is at least his third attempt at a council seat, was legally barred from approaching or contacting the minor until her 18th birthday. The Wenatchee World previously reported on the incident when Stenberg unsuccessfully ran for city council in 2017.
“I have nothing to hide, but it’s in the past,” Stenberg told The World in 2017. “Nothing came of it.” Stenberg referred The World to his attorney, Nicole Hankins, when asked for a current comment.
“Mr. Stenberg categorically denied the allegations at that time and continues to deny them today,” Hankins said in an email to The World. “These matters were ultimately resolved in a manner advantageous to Mr. Stenberg.”
The minor’s parents successfully petitioned for a restraining order against Stenberg, who was 41 at the time, in Chelan County Superior Court.
In the petition, the parents claim they had repeatedly asked Stenberg not to contact their daughter and that he refused. Stenberg did not contest the petition. Attached emails and an e-card between Stenberg and the teenager show him professing his love for her, claiming God wanted the two to be together and stating the large age difference between the two of them didn’t matter to him.
He also expressed wishing she would come in through his window and snuggle in his bed with him but said it wouldn’t be sexual.
The same day Stenberg filed a notice of appearance in the case, he also filed a petition for a temporary protection order against the minor, claiming he felt stalked and threatened by her. A judge denied the petition.
Stenberg, a tow company operator, was a police officer in Rock Island before the city disbanded its police force in 1994. He is married to Entiat Councilwoman Marie Stenberg, who’s running unopposed for a third term.
He is running against Douglas Brown for Entiat City Council position 1 in this year’s general election.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.