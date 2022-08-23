Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden's public approval rating rose this week to its highest level since early June, following a series of legislative wins for his Democratic Party, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

The two-day national poll found that 41% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance. It was his first time above 40% since early June.



