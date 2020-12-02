Following is a summary of current world news briefs.
EU tells Brexit negotiator: don't let deadline force bad trade deal
BRUSSELS — The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator told member states' envoys on Wednesday that negotiations on a trade deal with Britain were reaching "a make-or-break moment," and they urged him not to be rushed into an unsatisfactory agreement. Four diplomats told Reuters after a briefing by Michel Barnier that the talks remained snagged — as they have been for months — on fishing rights in British waters, ensuring fair competition guarantees and ways to solve future disputes.
Armed bank robbers storm another Brazilian town, battle police in streets
RIO DE JANEIRO — More than 20 armed robbers stormed a bank in a small Brazilian town on Wednesday, taking hostages, exchanging gunfire with police in the streets and killing one person before fleeing in a convoy of vehicles. The attack, in the early hours of the morning in the northern river port of Cametá, was the second such heist in as many days in Brazil, marking an escalation in the scale, organization and aggression of bank robberies.
Afghan govt, Taliban announce breakthrough deal to pursue peace talks
KABUL — Afghan government and Taliban representatives said on Wednesday they had reached a preliminary deal to press on with peace talks, their first written agreement in 19 years of war welcomed by the United Nations and Washington. The agreement lays out the way forward for further discussion and is considered a breakthrough because it will allow negotiators to move on to more substantive issues, including talks on a ceasefire.
WeChat blocks Australian Prime Minister in doctored image dispute
SYDNEY — The Chinese social media platform WeChat blocked a message by Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid a dispute between Canberra and Beijing over the doctored tweeted image of an Australian soldier. China rebuffed Morrison's calls for an apology after its foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted the picture of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child on Monday.
Lebanese political stalemate leaves France pushing aid meeting
PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron will try to revive a French initiative on Lebanon when he hosts an international aid conference on Wednesday evening, but with the country's fractious political class bickering, hopes of a breakthrough appear slim. Four months after a massive explosion that killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital city, Lebanon is no closer to forming a credible government to overhaul the bankrupt state despite French efforts to convince politicians to introduce partial reforms to confront the emergency.
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong defiant as he is jailed over 13 months for protest
HONK KONG — Joshua Wong, 24, one of Hong Kong's most prominent democracy activists, was jailed on Wednesday for more than 13 months over an unlawful anti-government rally in 2019, the toughest and most high-profile sentence for an opposition figure this year. Wong's sentence comes as critics say the Beijing-backed government is intensifying a crackdown on Hong Kong's opposition and chipping away at wide-ranging freedoms guaranteed after the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997, a charge authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong reject.
Thai PM found not guilty in conflict of interest case
BANGKOK — Thailand's constitutional court unanimously ruled in favor of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Wednesday in a conflict-of-interest case brought by opposition politicians. Prayuth was accused of a conflict of interest because he remained in military housing despite his retirement from the army in 2014, months after overthrowing an elected government. Prayuth has said he needed to stay there for security reasons.
Construction of Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire monitoring center has begun: Turkey
ANKARA — Construction work has started on a joint Turkish-Russian center to monitor a ceasefire in the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday. He said the center, being built following the worst fighting in decades between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces, would be operating "very shortly."
Canada PM Trudeau indicates U.S. border restrictions to last a long time
OTTAWA — Canada will not agree to lifting a ban on non-essential travel with the United States until the coronavirus outbreak is significantly under control around the world, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau's comments were a clear indication that the border restrictions will last well into 2021. The two neighbors agreed to the ban in March and have rolled it over on a monthly basis ever since.
Five killed, including baby, as car plows into pedestrian zone in Germany
BERLIN — Five people including a nine-month-old baby were killed and up to 15 injured on Tuesday when a speeding car plowed into a pedestrian area in the western German city of Trier in what authorities said appeared to be a deliberate act. Witnesses said people screamed in panic and some were thrown into the air by the car as it crashed through the shopping zone.