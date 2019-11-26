EPHRATA — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information on whoever committed several recent haystack fires in the Quincy and Ephrata areas.
To be eligible for the reward, you must submit information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov and it must lead to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist. If a fire is in progress, information may be given to 911 dispatchers.
In the meantime, the sheriff’s office encourages haystack owners to install surveillance cameras and alarm systems. For assistance from a deputy, call 762-1160.
Haystack owners are also asked to rake areas around haystacks and roads or trails leading to haystacks. The raked soil will help deputies identify tire and shoe impressions that could be matched to suspects.