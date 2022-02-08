RICHLAND — A Tri-Cities man accused of gunning down an Instacart worker and a grocery store employee was "spiraling mentally" in the weeks and months ahead of Monday's shooting.
Aaron Christopher Kelly's former housemate described the 39-year-old in court documents as "very paranoid" and known to carry a pistol, which made the roommate and others feel "extremely unsafe" when around him.
Then last week, Kelly was suspected of shoplifting at the Kennewick Fred Meyer store, according to court documents filed Monday.
An employee — who said the store was familiar with Kelly as a frequent shoplifter — snapped a picture of Kelly and his car as he left the Kennewick location on Thursday, documents state.
As news broke Monday of the deadly encounter at the retail store's Richland location, that Kennewick employee reached out to police to say the alleged shooter in their photographs appeared to be wearing the same plaid shirt and black coat as her store's shoplifting suspect from last week.
Kelly is accused of walking into the Richland Fred Meyer about 11 a.m. and shooting Justin Krumbah multiple times in a store aisle.
He then turned the gun on an employee, Mark A. Hill, near customer service, had "some sort of conversation" with a shopper and wandered briefly in the store before leaving through the north doors, court documents said.
In the span of just under seven minutes, two people were shot and dozens of other terrified customers and employees scrambled for a safe hiding place.
Kelly was arrested late Monday on Interstate 90. Initial reports said the arrest was made between Sprague and Spokane, but police on Tuesday said the arrest was made in the Moses Lake area.
Now he's facing one count each of premeditated first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.
Krumbah, 38, died from his wounds despite efforts by the first officers on scene to save him.
Hill, a 56-year-old employee, was carried out of the store to waiting paramedics and is fighting for his life at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He underwent surgery Monday afternoon and has been listed in critical condition.
The case against Kelly was filed by Prosecutor Andy Miller at 4:43 p.m. in Benton County Superior Court, just before the close of business Monday.
That's when Judge Dave Petersen found probable cause to issue the $1 million nationwide warrant for Kelly's arrest, according to documents.
The Richland Fred Meyer, which is a subsidiary of The Kroger Company, remained closed Tuesday.
Cart corrals have been moved to block some of the parking lot entrances while investigators continue to document the scene and collect evidence.
Multiple 911 calls
Emergency dispatchers started taking calls at 11:03 a.m. Monday about a shooting inside the 101 Wellsian Way store and "at least two people down," court documents show.
The store was full of customers at the time.
The first officers responded to the multiple active shooter calls within one minute, and found Hill "being tended to by a citizen" and Krumbah in one of the aisles.
Documents state there were numerous spent 9mm handgun casings around both victims.
Store surveillance video reportedly shows Kelly enter through the doors that face Lawless Drive at 11:01 a.m. He pushed a shopping cart that held a duffle bag and a backpack, but did not appear to select any items from store shelves or bins.
Two minutes later, Kelly and Krumbah passed each other in Aisle 14 and had a "quick conversation" before Krumbah "goes back about his business," documents said.
Richland's Interim Police Chief Brigit Clary said in a Tuesday press briefing that the interaction lasted between 10 and 15 seconds. Then, Kelly produced a handgun and shot Krumbah.
The victim fell to the floor, where Kelly allegedly shot him several more times before walking away.
After leaving Aisle 14, Kelly passed by the customer service desk and shot Hill, court documents said.
"Another patron of the store appears to have some sort of conversation with Mr. Kelly," documents state, referencing the video footage. "Mr. Kelly then appears to wander briefly in the store, before exiting out the north entrance at approximately 11:07 hours."
20 police agencies
Before police knew whether the alleged shooter had left Fred Meyer or if he had any accomplices, officers searched the store aisle by aisle.
Police found employees and customers sheltered in place in stock rooms, restrooms, the pharmacy and offices. They were escorted in groups out to the parking lot, where several hugged and cried.
One witness said they had heard at least 10 shots fired inside the store.
"What happened in our city today was a senseless and tragic act," Clary said at a Monday press briefing. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims and the employees at the store and all of our community that have been affected."
Richland police were assisted by officers from Kennewick, Pasco, West Richland, Prosser, Hermiston, Connell and the Port of Pasco, along with the Washington State Patrol and Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, and Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Umatilla, Adams and Spokane counties.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service also have been helping in the investigation.
At least two chaplains responded to the scene.
Meanwhile, schools in Richland and Pasco quickly went into a "non-critical lockdown" as police continued to look for the suspect. The lockdowns were lifted at all of the campuses just before school let out for the day.
Distanced himself
On Tuesday, Chief Clary said they have no evidence that anyone other than Kelly was involved in the shooting.
Clary also said there is no known relationship between Kelly and either victim.
His last contact with law enforcement was in June 2021. He has been described as distancing himself from friends and family, she said.
Online records show Kelly used to live in Marshall, Texas. The Tri-City Herald found no criminal records for him in Harrison County.
On Monday — after confirming Kelly's identity through both the Kennewick Fred Meyer employee and tipsters who recognized him through social media posts — detectives spoke with Bryant Scott about his ex-housemate.
Scott reported seeing his tenant with a 9mm pistol before Kelly moved out of the Pasco house, court documents state.
Scott saw the surveillance picture of the Fred Meyer shooting suspect that police posted on Facebook, and said he believed it was Kelly. He also told police that Kelly drove a 2005 Honda Civic — the same vehicle that Kelly was pictured driving last week after the Kennewick store shoplifting incident, documents said.
Richland police, with help from the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force, tracked Kelly down in his Honda on I-90 late Monday.
A police Facebook post at 11:30 p.m. Monday says he was arrested on the freeway between the cities of Sprague and Spokane.
"We thank the numerous law enforcement partners that quickly collaborated to apprehend this subject," the post said.
In Tuesday's press briefing, Clary said it happened on I-90 in the Moses Lake area.
Kelly was the only person inside the Honda at the time of his arrest. He was quickly returned to the Tri-Cities.
Fred Meyer, unions
Corporate officials with Fred Meyer posted a statement Monday afternoon on its social media platforms saying they "are deeply saddened" by what happened in Richland.
"The entire Fred Meyer Family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates," the statement says. "We are cooperating with law enforcement, and the store will remain closed while the police investigation continues."
Two union presidents representing grocery store workers issued a joint news release saying their members are in shock.
United Food and Commercial Workers 1439 and UFCW 21 both expressed deep concern for victims and survivors of the shooting.
"Our communities are standing together in support of our co-workers and others in the Richland community who have been impacted by this shooting," said Eric Renner, president of UFCW 1439. "Workers in our local grocery stores have experienced many safety concerns over the last two years under COVID. This tragic shooting is another shock to all of us."
"No one should have to worry about their safety when going into a store to get groceries for their family," he continued. "We stand together with everyone in our community against this violence."
Faye Guenther, president of UFCW 21, said: "Today, and in the coming weeks, we will do whatever we can to get support to the workers from this store and the local community."
UFCW 1439 represents workers in the Richland store, along with workers at other grocery stores in eastern Washington, and in food processing and other industries.
UFCW 21 represents workers at grocery stores in western Washington and many other industries across the state, including health care workers in Richland.
The two unions combined represent more than 50,000 workers across Washington, northeast Oregon and northern Idaho.