LEAVENWORTH — At 16 months old, Braxton, accompanied by his mother, Kelly Carter, was the youngest youngster to give the Leavenworth Ski Hill’s new moving carpet a try on Saturday.
“For his age especially, this is a nice mellow slope and then he can get back up and we don’t have to do the rope tow,” Carter said. “The rope tow’s a little more advanced, I think, for his age.”
The moving carpet, built by Austrian company Sunkid, is a 24-inch conveyor belt that helps skiers and snowboarders get from the bottom of a hill back to the top.
Braxton started the day on skis, but Carter switched him to a snowboard after a fall. The board was a small (obviously) Burton Riglet, which comes equipped with a retractable leash to allow parents or teachers to pull riders. He wore a backpack too that Carter held to keep him upright.
Carter has worked at several ski resorts and is familiar with moving carpets.
“We just wanted to get him to come play on the snow, see how he does on the carpet, with a bunch of distractions, too,” Carter said.
The moving carpet was installed in summer 2020 and debuted Dec. 18 when the ski hill opened for the season, said James Munly, general manager of the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club.
“Historically, they’ve had the two rope tows here forever,” Munly said. “Every kid in the valley’s learned how to ski right here at this little hill.”
The moving carpet services a gentle slope where young or inexperienced skiers and snowboarders can learn basic skills before progressing to steeper hills in the park.
Munly explained the moving carpet decreases the time between rides, helping riders to progress to the beginner rope tow hill.
“When you’re on day one, trying to learn how to ride a rope tow, ski, all of that at the same time is a little bit cumbersome,” Munly said. “It provides a much better guest experience and hopefully it gets them hooked for life.”
It wasn’t as easy when he was teaching his sons to ski.
“My kids are now teenage boys but when they were little I was walking them up and down the same slope, pushing them up and letting them ski back down while they’re learning how to ski,” Munly said. “And then at some point they learned how to ride a rope tow.”
Adding the moving carpet to the ski hill is years in the making, kick-started more than a decade ago by Munly’s predecessor, Mark Milliette. The winter sports club was founded in 1929 and added rope tows to the ski hill in 1931.
The moving carpet was paid for by grant money from the state Recreation and Conservation Office and Chelan County lodging tax dollars, Munly said. Those funds also helped the sports club replace a septic system and regrade a rope tow area.
Al Hagen was a rope tow operator for eight years, but retired from the position this year due his age, he’s 78, and COVID-19 concerns. He stopped by to check out the moving carpet.
“That’s what’s so neat about ski hill, though,” Munly said of Hagen. “Everybody in town has a soft spot for this place because somebody has a great memory.”
He added that Hagen offered to train new employees and wrote a manual for opening and closing procedures.
Of the ski hill, Hagen said, “This place is a jewel for our community and for people who come here from elsewhere, too.”
A day pass for the ski hill is $23. For more information visit skileavenworth.com.