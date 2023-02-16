SEATTLE — When Washington made it legal to turn right on a red light in 1959, concerns about pedestrian safety quickly followed.

“This new rule can bring old results: More and more and more accidents,” read one “traffic tip” published in The Seattle Times in April 1959. It told drivers they must yield to pedestrians, warning, “A FREE turn can mean a COSTLY crash.”



