OLYMPIA — The primary election for Washington secretary of state remained partly undecided after additional votes were counted Monday, with a shutout for Republicans looking very possible.
Less than a percentage point separated three candidates vying for a spot in November's general election against incumbent Democrat Steve Hobbs.
Hobbs, who was appointed secretary of state by Gov. Inslee last year, is advancing past the primary with about 40% of the vote in the statewide race. There were eight candidates on the Aug. 2 ballot.
Julie Anderson, a nonpartisan candidate, has held second place since election night. She had 12.86% after Monday's tally. Trailing Anderson are three Republicans: Keith Wagoner had 12.06%, Bob Hagglund 11.95% and Mark Miloscia 10%.
Fewer than 15,000 votes separated Anderson, Pierce County's elected auditor, and Wagoner, a state senator from Skagit County.
Were Anderson to advance with Hobbs to the November ballot, Washington voters would be set to elect a non-Republican as secretary of state for the first time since 1960. Hobbs was appointed after Republican Kim Wyman resigned to take a job in the Biden administration.
Results from the primary election must be certified no later than Aug. 19.
