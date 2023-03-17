WENATCHEE — RiverCom 911 has its sights to settle in the Confluence Technology Center next year, after its administrative board on Wednesday approved negotiating a lease agreement with the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority.    

A 911 dispatcher on the dispatch floor.

RiverCom, the regional emergency dispatch center, needs to have a larger building for its slowly increasing staff numbers and technology systems, according to Lowell Porter, RiverCom executive director, who made a quick decision this week on its future. 



