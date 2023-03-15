WENATCHEE — The executive director of the RiverCom 911 dispatch center, Lowell Porter, will retire in November after completing his two-year commitment.

Lowell Porter in his office

RiverCom 911 executive director Lowell Porter presents the center's 2022 Achievement Report from his office.

The RiverCom administrative board is accepting applications for a new director until April 6. Porter said he will train the new executive director before he leaves.



