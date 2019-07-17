WENATCHEE — A significant portion of RiverCom Dispatch’s funding is set to expire at the end of the year. The 911 call center is asking voters to renew its cut of local sales and use taxes so it can continue to pay for repairs and improvements.
RiverCom’s Emergency Communication Systems and Facilities Tax wouldn’t add or increase rates, but would instead maintain its current take from local sales taxes. Unlike the current tax, the renewed tax — if approved — wouldn’t expire.
Voters will decide whether to approve the tax renewal in the Aug. 6 election. Ballots go out Friday
RiverCom was formed in 2004 without a funding source for future repairs and upgrades to radio systems. Chelan and Douglas county voters in 2009 approved the one-tenth of one percent sales tax for 10 years to help pay for those areas.
The tax expires at the end of the year and under RiverCom’s proposal, the tax would become permanent.
The dispatch center runs on about $7.4 million a year from four sources: annual fees from local first-responder agencies; an excise tax; state grants; and the systems and facilities tax its trying to renew.
The facilities tax accounts for about $3.3 million, or 44 percent of RiverCom’s funding. It pulls one-tenth of one percent from sales and use taxes, which amounts to roughly $1 for every $1,000 spent.
RiverCom projects it would receive $2.5 million to $4 million a year from the tax for the next five years.
Last year, RiverCom responded to nearly 50,000 emergency calls. The facilities tax is the only permanent revenue source to pay for many of its expenses.
Since the tax was enacted 10 years ago, it’s paid for a number of items, including capital improvement projects, radio systems and equipment repairs, radio sites and related upkeep.
By law, money from the facilities tax can only be used to design and operate communications systems and facilities.
If the tax isn’t renewed, RiverCom has a few options to make up for the loss in revenue, but none it considers ideal. First, it could apply for a loan or bond, although the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and Chelan and Douglas counties would bear the brunt of the costs.
And according to RiverCom, most of its technology would be obsolete by the time the loan or bond was paid off.
RiverCom would also need to ask for more money from local police, fire and ambulance agencies.