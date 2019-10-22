WENATCHEE — It was a challenging summer for RiverCom as the 911 dispatch agency had 11 open dispatch positions.
With a third of its positions unfilled, employees were working a lot of overtime during the summer months, six days a week and 12-hour shifts, said Misty Viebrock, RiverCom executive director.
The lack of employees never created any safety concerns, Viebrock said. The agency’s dispatchers, called telecommunicators, worked hard through the summer months and were monitored closely to see if they needed a break.
“We had a strange year.,” she said. “This is not typical at all. We have been this bad one time prior in our history at RiverCom.”
Viebrock herself, her operating manager and one of the radio technicians filled in to help. The agency hired four people by the fall, but still has seven vacancies.
“I think what we’re finding is there is just a lot of younger employees who are really looking for a lifestyle and this is a very demanding job with shift work and being away from family on special occasions,” Viebrock said.
RiverCom has another training academy scheduled for November and there are five people undergoing background checks now, she said. The agency can fill a maximum of 32 positions.
The agency did not run into problems with overtime costs, she said. The number of empty employee positions evened out with the cost of overtime.
“That makes sense because wages and benefits, that’s the money we would be paying the employee,” Viebrock said. “We would much rather have the employee on board and not be paying overtime.”
Part of the difficulty in retaining staff may be the challenges of the job, she said. Employees are required to listen to the radio and answer 911 phone calls at the same time. She hopes to increase the number of people working at RiverCom to separate those positions.
“I dispatched for numerous years and it is just really hard,” Viebrock said. “You’re giving your caller 50% of your attention and 50% to your radio when the activity is happening at both times and it becomes difficult to manage.”
The starting salary for telecommunicators is $3,739 a month, she said. They also receive an added payment depending on what shifts they take, ranging from $55 to $124 for graveyard shifts.
To become a dispatcher people need to do the following:
- Pass a public safety test
- Have an interview,
- Pass a polygraph test,
- Pass a background check,
- Pass a medical examination. Telecommunicators need to have good hearing
- Pass a psychological examination