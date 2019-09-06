WENATCHEE — The boat launch at Wenatchee Riverfront Park will be closed for seven weeks this fall while crews replace the dock and deepen that part of the river.
The $602,000 project will also include a rebuilt and extended ramp, according to a Friday press release from the Chelan County PUD. The new launch with a deeper river basin will allow better access during lower river levels.
The parking lot at the boat launch, which is behind Pybus Public Market, will also close starting Sept. 30, according to the release. It’s expected to reopen in mid-November.
“We wanted to get the word out now so boaters can plan for using other nearby launches during the work,” Parks Manager Ryan Baker said in the release. “We understand that fall is a great time for being on the river, and we appreciate the community’s patience during this work to improve the launch.”
The PUD recommends boaters launch at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park south of East Wenatchee or pay to launch at Confluence State Park.