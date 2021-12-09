WENATCHEE — Chelan PUD and the City of Wenatchee have released a series of planned improvements to Riverfront Park to take place over the next 15 years.
The improvements are part of an estimated $15 million master plan for the 31-acre park, which sits along the Columbia River from Fifth Street to south of Pybus Market. The plan includes 14 projects split into three phases, and the city and PUD plan on splitting the cost.
“This is a long-range plan, set to occur over multiple phases, roughly spaced out every 5 years or so,” said Justin Erickson, PUD managing director of district services during a Dec. 6 PUD board meeting. “It’s designed to provide that compelling vision that we anchor to going forward.”
The PUD collected over 1,000 public comments, which General Manager Steve Wright said was more than any other issue he’s dealt with during his eight years on the job.
The majority of Riverfront Park is owned by Wenatchee and has been leased to the PUD since 1983 to support park development as part of its license for Rock Island Dam.
The first phase is scheduled for 2022-2026 and includes:
- A splash pad and picnic pavilion next to the existing restroom north of the Fifth Street roundabout
- Options to separate bike and pedestrian paths along the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail with striping, dividers, landscaping or some combination adapted to different areas of the trail
- A train-themed play area with a perimeter fence, shaded areas and improvements to the depot for Wenatchee Riverfront Railway
Additional phases will include improvements to the South Point boat basin and picnic pavilion as well as a river overlook.
“I like the variation along the trail,” said Chelan PUD Commissioner Steve McKenna during the board meeting. “I thought that’d be a fun trail to ride, walk and experience.
The first phase alone is estimated to cost between $4.2 and $4.5 million, and the PUD and city have both pledged $1.8 million.
“The city and Chelan PUD are looking for ways to make up the difference between the combined $3.6 million in funding and the estimated $4.2-$4.5 million cost of Phase I projects,” PUD spokesperson Rachel Hansen said. “The first phase bid package will likely exceed $3 million, so the PUD Commission will have to award the bid down the road.”
Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said the city’s portion of the first phase came from a state tax rebate it received from developing Pybus Market and surrounding areas. He added that the city is looking at other funding sources, and may consider committing more money to phase one.
“We may look on our side depending on sort of where things fall,” he said. "It's been a good process and it’s been great to partner with the PUD."
Project bids for the first phase likely won't go out until the end of 2022, though some landscaping and relocation or enhancement of public art in the park could happen before then.