Conductor Scott Cheek guides passengers along the Riverfront Railway next to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail on Saturday. East Wenatchee residents Molly and Zach Schwarzmiller and their two-year-old son Bodhi ride in the first railroad car. The Railway is running after a break-in around Thanksgiving.

WENATCHEE — On the final run of this year last Saturday, one of six passengers on the Wenatchee Riverfront Railway, the 2-year-old child of Nancy Reinstatler said repeatedly, “I think I can, I think I can” after reading “The Little Engine That Could” recently.

It was slow-going during the first run for the miniature railway with three passenger cars, engine and caboose at 155 N. Worthen Street, which is open to the public from 10-3 p.m. on Saturdays during the season.



