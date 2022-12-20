Conductor Scott Cheek guides passengers along the Riverfront Railway next to the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail on Saturday. East Wenatchee residents Molly and Zach Schwarzmiller and their two-year-old son Bodhi ride in the first railroad car. The Railway is running after a break-in around Thanksgiving.
WENATCHEE — On the final run of this year last Saturday, one of six passengers on the Wenatchee Riverfront Railway, the 2-year-old child of Nancy Reinstatler said repeatedly, “I think I can, I think I can” after reading “The Little Engine That Could” recently.
It was slow-going during the first run for the miniature railway with three passenger cars, engine and caboose at 155 N. Worthen Street, which is open to the public from 10-3 p.m. on Saturdays during the season.
Conductor Scott Cheek, who is also Wenatchee Riverfront Railway board president, was off and on the miniature train to push a few feet until the track was fully cleared of snow following the morning's efforts of a snow-blower, broom and pick.
A volunteer dropped handfuls of ice-melt onto the tracks as it moved along, and also had to run for a 5-gallon tank of gas to refuel halfway into the ride, which takes 13-20 minutes. Board member Isaiah Hetterle punched tickets and gave the “safety spiel” for riders while he assisted with the train’s run.
The Railway is up and running after a break-in on Nov. 23-24 at night with theft and damage to the property to the tune of $15,000 lost.
“They took a little bit of everything,” Cheek said. “Took two of our welders, they got our plasma cutter, four or five sets of hand tools, and they got our two power drills for doing the track work. And then antiques: they got miscellaneous railroad pieces that some of them aren’t replaceable.”
Insurance money will cover much of the loss of property. The board will meet in January to consider a raffle event to rebuild funds and community engagement with the railway.
“It essentially looked like they had dumped gasoline all over it [the locomotive] like they were going to set it on fire,” Cheek said. “We have a hunch that a regular person drove through the parking lot and it spooked them before they could do it.”
Wenatchee police are investigating and a list of stolen items has been taken around to pawn shops and secondhand stores.
The Wenatchee Riverfront Railway attraction has buildings owned by the city of Wenatchee on land owned by the PUD. It is an affiliate of the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, falling under that non-profit organization status. It is a completely separate group, Cheek said, the museum does bookkeeping and insurance, but without involvement in management of the Railway.
Permanent tracks were laid down near downtown on the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail in 1988, after the steam locomotive was donated to the city by Nile Saunders, who bought it in the 1950s.
Two members of the board were “lifelong railroaders,” Cheek said, “they both started working for the Great Northern in the 60s, and retired from BNSF in the early 2000s.”
Cheek, 32 of Cashmere, started volunteering at the Riverfront Railway at age 6.
“Their attitude was ‘you’re down here every run anyway, why don’t you help?’” Cheek said. “To a kid who loves trains — sure, why not!”
Cheek said 99% of the funds come from just operating the trains with ticket sales, and then 75% of the money earned goes back into maintenance for the trains.
“Some pieces are 80 years old, so they get tired,” Cheek said. “When we have to take that and put it into replacing stolen items it gets kind of difficult.”
