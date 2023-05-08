NCW — Temperatures upwards of 80 degrees and bright orange signs cropping up alongside local roadways with the word DETOUR branded are likely indicators summer is nearly upon us.

Spring and summer bring not only warmer temps and tourists in droves, but also road work season

The Goodwin Road and Sunset Road improvements, shown here, are set to be underway in May.
This vicinity map illustrates Chumstick Highway Phase V project impacts. This project will include one-lane traffic and a pilot car later this summer.
A portion of Sand Canyon Road is closed for construction work through mid-June. The work for the new water main started in February. 


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

