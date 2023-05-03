Drivers who take a route through Cashmere can expect one-lane traffic as Chelan County and the city of Cashmere make road and pedestrian improvements on Goodwin Road (milepost 0 to .14) and Sunset Road (milepost .54 to .9) in Cashmere. According to Chelan County public information officer, Jill FitzSimmons, the project is expected to start sometime in May and take 100 working days to complete. A 30-day road closure is anticipated at some point during the project. A detour will be available and access will remain open to residents, businesses, emergency responders and service providers.
Chumstick Highway is a major artery for summer travelers making their way between Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee. Chelan County will need 25 working days this summer to grind and pave the existing roadway from milepost 5.15 to milepost 6.6. The road work ends about 7 miles south of Plain, according to the Chelan County website. FitzSimmons added the project will include one-lane traffic and a pilot car along the “more heavily traveled roads in Chelan County.” A start date hasn’t been nailed down yet.
Chelan County will kick off a project to “improve the primitive section of Number 2 Canyon Road” in late May or early June, FitzSimmons said. The project will run from milepost 4.35 and milepost 4.97 and will be underway for 15 days.
“We are smoothing out large ruts, re-establishing the existing width and then we will gravel it so that it is more drivable for a typical car,” FitzSimmons said.
According to FitzSimmons, the road will only be open to locals with the goal to keep recreationists off the road.
Along with road construction projects, chip sealing work is slated to start the week of June 5 throughout the county and will include flaggers, one-lane traffic and require drivers to slow down. Flaggers indicate a work zone and Chelan County occasionally uses pilot cars to reduce speeding through the zone.
FitzSimmons added among the roads being chip sealed this year is a portion of Entiat River Road, which leads to recreation areas.
