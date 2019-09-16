Road crews will be busy this week with several construction projects that will cause delays for drivers in Chelan and Douglas counties.
Chelan, Orondo and Entiat residents and drivers across Stevens Pass in particular should be ready to sit and wait. Some of the highlights are the continued construction of an avalanche berm on Stevens Pass, the clearing of debris from landslides on South Lakeshore Road and filling in washouts on Entiat River Road.
A state contractor will blast and clear along Highway 2 and Old Cascade Highway as part of an avalanche berm-building project, according to a state Department of Transportation news release. Blasting work will occur midday and in the afternoon and drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes.
On Tuesday and Wednesday between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., state crews will inspect the Beebe Bridge near Chelan Falls, according to the news release. Drivers should expect flagger-controlled traffic and delays of 20 minutes.
Through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., a contractor for Chelan County PUD will install a conduit on West Woodin Avenue in Chelan. Drivers should expect flagger-controlled traffic with delays.
On Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., a Douglas County PUD crew will clear rocks and debris from Highway 2/97, two miles south of Orondo. The PUD is building an access road. Drivers should expect flagger-controlled traffic and delays of up to 10 minutes.
For Chelan County, Batchelor Excavating of Manson is removing debris along South Lakeshore Road near Slide Ridge. The company was contracted by the county on Aug. 27 in response to a July 2 landslide that sent mud and debris across the road. The contract was for $130,045, and the company planned to move 8,500 cubic yard of debris.
But a second landslide on Sept. 10 sent more mud, rock and debris across the road, leading to a two-day closure of the road. The work isn’t expected to have any traffic impacts, but drivers should watch for trucks hauling debris. The work will last until sometime in mid-October.
County road crews will also do ditch work on Eagle Creek, Spromberg Canyon and Merry Canyon roads this week, according to a Chelan County news release. The roadways will be down to one lane with flagger-controlled traffic, and drivers should expect delays.
County crews will also fill washouts on Entiat River Road near Ardenvoir. Traffic will be restricted to one lane with flagger-controlled traffic.