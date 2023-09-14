The Gorge amphitheatre

The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington. 

QUINCY — Grant County officials are working on options to alleviate traffic congestion on Silica Road and around the Gorge Amphitheater. One project already has been approved by the Grant County Commissioners; two more are under discussion with the goal of making improvements next spring.

Getting and getting out of the Gorge was the subject of a meeting of Grant County officials and amphitheater managers Tuesday. It followed a major traffic jam near the Gorge Friday night that saw hundreds of people waiting in their cars for hours to get to concerts or nearby homes.



___ (c)2023 the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. Visit the Columbia Basin Herald, Wash. at www.columbiabasinherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

