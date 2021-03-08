WINTHROP — Authorities say a Winthrop man used a knife to threaten two men documenting a roadkill harvest.
A Mazama man was photographing a man from Twisp, who was removing meat from a deer, Sunday afternoon in Winthrop when they were allegedly threatened by 54-year-old Jan Bagge, according to a news release from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.
The Mazama man was working on a project about the harvesting of roadkill, a practice that was made legal in Washington in 2016.
The Twisp man was removing the meat near Pearrygin Lake State Park when Bagge arrived in a pickup and, armed with a knife, got out of the truck and threatened to kill the Mazama man, the release said.
The Mazama man fled to a snow-covered field and then Bagge allegedly turned his attention to the Twisp man, who tried to explain that the harvest was legal. The sheriff’s office said the Twisp man fell down and then Bagge stood over him with the knife.
The moment was captured in a photo by the Mazama man which prompted Bagge to allegedly demand the camera and threaten to kill the Mazama man’s two children, who were in a nearby car, the release said. The Mazama man gave Bagge the camera but then Bagge returned it to him shortly after.
The confrontation was reported to the sheriff’s office and deputies arrested Bagge on suspicion of first-degree robbery and felony harassment. He’s being held at the Okanogan County Jail and was expected to make a preliminary appearance Monday in Okanogan County Superior Court.