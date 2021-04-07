MOSES LAKE — Washington State Patrol Troopers responded to a woman in a car going into labor at 9:48 p.m. March 19 at westbound exit 188 off Interstate 90, near Road U Southeast.
The baby and mother have recovered and are doing well, said WSP Trooper John Bryant. They are still at a Spokane hospital, but out of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and are set to come home soon.
Troopers Nick Palmer and Taylor Scott were alerted of the incident by Washington State Patrol communication officers Amber Moniz and Meghan Grochala of Wenatchee, who were alerted by Washington State Patrol Spokane communication officer Christine Golden.
Grant County Multi Agency Communications Center communication officer Summer Mann, on the phone with the mother of the woman in labor, Wanda Rand, gave delivery instructions. Rand successfully delivered her daughter Martina Medrano's baby in the back of their vehicle.
Shortly after the birth, Palmer and Scott arrived on scene. The newborn was breeched and unresponsive. Mann, Scott and Palmer worked together to revive the child as paramedics arrived on scene to transport the mother and newborn to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.
Medrano's newborn daughter, Betty Morgan, went to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at a Spokane hospital.
It was Mann's first delivery, said Bryant, and "she was simply outstanding."
"We're all just happy that the baby is doing fine, and the system worked like it's supposed to," Bryant said.
The communication systems came through effectively, he said, and the troopers showed up on time.
"If someone sees a trooper on the side of the road, it's not just a trooper. It's everyone behind the radio, it's medics, it's everybody else. That's the big part," he said.
Bryant urges anyone in need of emergency transport to call 911, he said. Civilians risk their lives transporting themselves, driving at high speeds, when emergency responders have been trained to do so.
"The entire incident reflects on the great dedication and teamwork from our COs and troopers on the roadway," Bryant said. "All involved hoped to see Betty and her family as soon as possible."