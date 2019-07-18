CHELAN — “Roar! Vacation Bible School,” hosted by Chelan’s Seventh-day Adventist Church, runs next week, offering crafts, games and Bible stories to children ages 5 to 12.
The setting is Africa with the theme “God is Good Even When Life is Wild.” Sessions start at 9:30 a.m. and run until noon.
Each day concludes with a safari celebration where kids get involved in learning how to live the concepts they have learned.
The church is located at 109 E. Highland Ave.
For information call Sandy Zimchek at 904-735-7380.