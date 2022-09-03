CHELAN — A new job that requires a move out of town has prompted Chelan City Councilmember Servando Robledo to step down from his elected post.
He announced his resignation, which took effect Sept. 1, at the Aug. 23 council meeting. The city is now seeking letters of interest from residents who want to finish out the 15 months remaining in his four-year term.
Robledo joined the council in 2017, appointed to Position 5 to fill a vacancy created when Mike Steele was elected as a 12th District state representative. Robledo was the first Hispanic to serve on the council at that time.
He ran unopposed for election in 2019.
Those interested in being considered to fill the post have until 5 p.m. Sept. 27 to submit a letter that includes background, qualifications and why they would like to serve, according to a press release from the city.
To be eligible, candidates must be:
At least 18 years old.
A registered voter.
A full-time resident, living within the city limits for at least one year.
The remaining six council members will conduct interviews during a council workshop that starts at 4 p.m. Oct. 4 at the city council chambers, 135 E. Johnson Ave. The successful candidate will be appointed that night in time to participate in the budget workshop that will follow. The appointee will continue to serve through the remainder of the term, which ends in December 2023. The full four-year term will be up for election that fall.
The other council members are: John Olson, Erin McCardle, Chris Baker, Peter Jamtgaard, Tim Hollingsworth and Shari Dietrich.
