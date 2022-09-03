Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

CHELAN — A new job that requires a move out of town has prompted Chelan City Councilmember Servando Robledo to step down from his elected post.

Servando Robledo.jpg

Servando Robledo

He announced his resignation, which took effect Sept. 1, at the Aug. 23 council meeting. The city is now seeking letters of interest from residents who want to finish out the 15 months remaining in his four-year term.



Nevonne McDaniels: (509) 664-7151

mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?