ENTIAT — Traffic will be delayed Tuesday on Highway 97A as road crews clean up loose rock out of the catch basins.
The work, which will require lane closures, is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between mileposts 224 and 225, according to a state Department of Transportation news release.
Those traveling between Chelan and Entiat can expect delays up to 20 minutes during the work hours. Those traveling between Chelan and Wenatchee can avoid travel delays by using Highway97 on the east side of the Columbia River.
Updates will be shared on the travel alert page, and on Twitter @WSDOT_East.