ROCK ISLAND — A SWAT team arrested a Rock Island man after he allegedly threatened his wife with a gun and then locked himself inside his home.
Investigators say Robert A. Mier, 42, threatened his wife with a handgun following a dispute, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday in a news release. The woman fled the home and called 911 at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
Deputies responded to the Garden Avenue home and attempted to contact Mier, who was inside the home with their 7-year-old son, but Mier would not answer the door, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Douglas County Superior Court.
After obtaining a search warrant, the Douglas County Special Response Team entered the home a few hours after the 911 call and arrested Mier without incident, said Sheriff Kevin Morris.
Mier was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault (domestic violence).
He was released from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center after posting $5,000 bail.