FILE PHOTO: Jerry Lee Lewis performs during his appearance at An Evening with Jerry Lee Lewis in Los Angeles

Jerry Lee Lewis performs Sept. 28, 2010, during his appearance at "An Evening with Jerry Lee Lewis" at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

 Reuters/Fred Prouser

American rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who was torn between his Bible-thumping upbringing and his desire to make hell-raising rock 'n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," has died at the age of 87.

Lewis passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, a statement from his publicist said. He had been ill in recent years and suffered a stroke in 2019.



