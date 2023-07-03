People listen to Jumpers Flats, a band from Waterville, during the first Rock Fest at Rock Island Golf Course Saturday in Rock Island. The fest featured music from Chris Ward, Jumpers Flats, Fred Bauer Band, and Kevin Jones Band. There was a beer garden, food vendors, inflatables for kids, and fireworks later in the day.
ROCK ISLAND — Musician Chris Ward opened the stage at the first Rock Fest Saturday and a fireworks show capped off the night at 10:30 p.m.
The Rock Island Rock Fest, which began in the early afternoon, was sprawled across the Rock Island Golf Course at 314 Saunders Ave. in Rock Island. A free shuttle from downtown was available to drop folks off at the entrance.
“It looked like a fun event to get out to, lots of people playing,” said Adam Baxter, attendee. “(They’re) going to have fireworks going, too, and they won’t be doing them in town today.”
A line-up of four bands, a beer garden featuring Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company and an L-Bow The Clown guest appearance were some of the highlights at the free, all-ages event. The event also had local food vendors, like Burch Mountain BBQ and Legend Designer Ice Cream, staked out around the perimeter.
“Rock Fest was an idea the city (of Rock Island) had discussed, but never pursued,” wrote Charity Duffy, city of Rock Island economic development coordinator and planner. “In 2022, the city said, ‘Let’s do this,’ and started planning efforts ... I am hopeful the entire event will be a crowd favorite."
Bands at the event included Ward, Jumpers Flats, Fred Bauer Band and Kevin Jones Band, each offering a different musical flavor over the course of the evening. Jumpers Flats (a nod to the original Waterville name) is a country cover band with a healthy dose of classic rock intermixed. The Fred Bauer Band is known for rock classics, country and blues tunes. Kevin Jones Band usually performs 60-80 shows annually, including Rock Fest this year.
“(I’m most excited to see) this fella here (Chris Ward),” Baxter said. “That’s why I wanted to be here at 1:30. I don’t know why he’s playing first, but I’m alright with it.”
For the youngest Rock Fest attendees, L-Bow The Clown strutted around to wave and grin. Some people rolled in coolers and set up lawn chairs to settle in and enjoy the tunes. The temperature scraped the upper 80s, but a breeze rolled through occasionally.
