ROCK ISLAND — Musician Chris Ward opened the stage at the first Rock Fest Saturday and a fireworks show capped off the night at 10:30 p.m.

The Rock Island Rock Fest, which began in the early afternoon, was sprawled across the Rock Island Golf Course at 314 Saunders Ave. in Rock Island. A free shuttle from downtown was available to drop folks off at the entrance.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

What's NABUR?