WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD is holding its Fall Harvest Roundup from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rocky Reach Dam.
Kids and families are welcome to come and participate in the activities planned at Rocky Reach Park and the Discovery Center. Entry is free of charge.
Activities that will be available include hayrides, interactive games, trick-or-treating, toss a lasso, knock over boots with beanbags, relays and much more. Costumes are encouraged.
The Discovery Center will also host an indoor scavenger hunt that runs through three floors.
Activities also include information about hydropower and a chance to see a lamprey in the fish-viewing windows.
During the event Mama D's Café will be offering hot dogs, chili and nachos for sale.
The Rocky Reach Discovery Center, which is usually open at 9:30 a.m., will be closed until 1 p.m. to give staff time to prepare. The center will be open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through the year.
Rocky Reach Dam is located seven miles north of Wenatchee on Highway 97A.
For more information, contact Kristin Lodge at (509) 661-4950.
