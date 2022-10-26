WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD is holding its Fall Harvest Roundup from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rocky Reach Dam.

Kids and families are welcome to come and participate in the activities planned at Rocky Reach Park and the Discovery Center. Entry is free of charge.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?