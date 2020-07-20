PALISADES — First responders hoisted a man 100 feet out of Douglas Creek on Saturday after he injured his leg in a swimming area.
Several agencies from Chelan and Douglas counties were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to the area of Duffy Creek. The patient was located at the bottom of canyon roughly 10 miles south of Waterville and 5 miles northwest of Palisades.
"There was no way to get him out of Douglas Creek without using a rope rescue system,” said Capt. Clint Webley with Chelan County Fire District 1.
Plan A was to have a hoist helicopter lift the patient out of the basalt canyon, but the helicopter crew wasn’t able to accept the mission, Webley said. Plan B was to use a high angle rope system to pull the patient out.
Webley wasn’t sure how the man injured his leg, but said, “He did have an obvious lower leg injury that made it impossible to walk out of the creek.”
He didn’t know the patient’s city of residence or age, though he believed the man to be in his 30s.
To get him into position to be hoisted from the canyon, rescue swimmers with Douglas County Fire District 2 used an inflatable kayak to move him about 40 yards downstream, Webley said.
First, the patient was pulled up a steep, 30-foot slope and then lifted 70 feet up a cliff face, Webley said.
Webley’s interview with The World was cut short before more details could be gathered — he was called to another rope rescue.
A Facebook post from Waterville Ambulance offered an ending to the story: The patient was then carried up a hillside and then transported at 9:23 p.m. to a hospital by Ballard Ambulance.
Waterville Ambulance, Douglas County fire districts 1 and 2, Chelan County Fire District 1, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Chelan County High Angle Rope Rescue Team and Ballard Ambulance responded to the scene.