Photo 1.jpg

This is a rose Master Gardener Bonnie Orr grew from a cutting. If you are a patient gardener, it is satisfying to create a new plant, she writes.

In November, we had freezing weather before many plants had reached dormancy. Roses were particularly damaged. Grafted roses seemed to suffer more damage than the roses grown on their own roots.

Grafted roses, especially hybrid tea roses, are created when a rose producer connects a desirable rose cane onto hardy roots. You can tell when your prize rose has died back to the root-based rose because the leaves are smaller and darker.

Photo 2.jpg

This rose cutting will be ready to put in the garden in late fall. The cloche is a broken wine glass.


