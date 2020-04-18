EAST WENATCHEE — Rosemount Specialty Products in Baker Flats will add about 18 jobs in the next 18 months, the result of a consolidation with its Renton plant.
Rosemount General Manager Joe Wilcox, along with management teams from Rosemount and parent company Emerson, made the decision last November.
The company manufactures devices such as electronics to check pressure and temperature. Its products have been used in the military, for satellites, during sub-sea oil production and in the aerospace industry.
Joe Kitzman, Rosemount global sales and marketing manager based in East Wenatchee, said combining operations will alleviate the need to ship products between branches, allow for more hands-on engineering support during manufacturing and combine the company’s quality assurance department to one location.
Rosemount was formerly known here as Paine Electronics before Paine was purchased in 2014 by Emerson. The company had kept about 25 employees working in its Renton facility, mainly for manufacturing, Kitzman said. But now, everything is headed to the East Wenatchee campus.
Some of the Renton workers will be moving to East Wenatchee, but not all wanted to relocate, so a variety of job openings will be available, he said. The jobs, which include electronic assembly and other high-tech positions, will open gradually as the consolidation process continues.
Right now, the company’s East Wenatchee operation has 75 to 80 employees; it is expected to grow to about 100 total. Making room for the new employees will not require expansion of the building at 5545 Nelpar Drive, though some space reconfiguration in the current building is expected to fit manufacturing needs. If more space is needed, Rosemount has another nearby lot they can use to add another building.
“With everything going on, [it is] probably a little refreshing to get some kind of good news out there,” Kitzman said.
The company is staying open during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the manufacturing of products critical for national defense and infrastructure, Kitzman said. Much of the staff is working from home and those who are working on-site take mandatory temperature checks before each shift to gain entry.
Those interested in applying for a job can click on the “careers” link at emerson.com.