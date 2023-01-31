WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Rotary Club’s next fundraiser will be a “Toast and Roast” of Rufus Woods, who retired as publisher of The Wenatchee World in 2018 with a three-generation strong family legacy at the newspaper and in the community.
The ticketed dinner event will be on March 11 at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the fundraiser’s sponsorships of $750 to $2,500, dinner ticket sales of $100, and a paddle auction will be donated directly to two organizations: Alatheia Therapeutic Riding Center and Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council.
“I’m frankly far more comfortable being roasted for my many foibles and missteps than being toasted,” Woods wrote in an email. “A lot of funny things have happened to me over the years as a newspaper reporter, editor and publisher.”
Of the successful community projects he has been involved in, Woods said, “In all these efforts, I was just one person involved and any success was due to people working together rather than any individual.”
The Wenatchee Rotary Club is 101 years old.
“In the day when it was an all-men’s group and when times were a little different, the big fundraiser for all the clubs was suit sales … The dress code became a little looser, so somewhere towards the late ’70s and early ’80s, we did an auction every other year,” instead, said Pete Van Well, Rotary fundraising executive, on the phone last week.
This is an off year for the Rotary’s auction fundraiser, but there are 400 tickets on sale for the “Toast and Roast of Rufus Woods.”
The event was the “brainchild” of Rotary President Jill Leonard, who works at the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation, Van Well said. Kory Kalahar, a member of Rotary since 2011, made the connection to Rufus Woods.
Kalahar, who has been with the Wenatchee School District for 24 years, is one of the evening’s hosts.
“I would like to say that Rufus and I are friends, and I have known him probably a good 15, 16 years,” he said.
The men met during a United Way campaign in 2005 when Woods was the fundraising chair. They share a connection of “a longitudinal love of WestSide High School and alternative education,” said Kalahar, who was once a principal at the school. Beginning in 2010, Rotary dedicated support to WestSide High as its community project. Woods also wrote opinion columns for The Wenatchee World about WestSide High from 2013 to present.
Another host is Gene Sherratt, who is a lifelong friend and mentor to Kalahar, and is close to Woods, “so I knew he’d have some dirt on this guy,” Kalahar said. Sherratt is a retired superintendent of the North Central Educational Service District.
Retired Wenatchee World executive and former executive director of Pybus Public Market, Steve Robinson, will also be roasting and toasting his former colleague.
“That gentleman was probably the most excited person I’ve ever seen, he was like, ‘Sign me up, I’ll be wherever that is happening!,’” said Kalahar of Robinson. “It’s good to have such positive energy.”
Linda Evans Parlette, who served the 12th District first as a representative in 1997 and then as a senator from 2000 to 2016, will also take the stage at the convention center to raise a glass and crack a joke about Woods. Beth Stipe, executive director of the Community Foundation of North Central Washington, is another special guest, among others.
About the fundraiser recipients, Woods said, “The lives of individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities are being transformed at Alatheia, and the Community Action Council is helping people in our midst who are struggling to get by.”
Kalahar said a video presentation of Alatheia’s work showed its powerful outcomes, and that the Community Action Council is “literally saving lives … providing that sustenance that might be needed for survival, mental health and well-being.”
For $25, people may write their own roast or toast of Woods that will display on the main screen at the convention center’s event.
“It has to meet the Rotary Club’s four-way test (true, fair, builds goodwill, beneficial),” Van Well said. “It can’t be too mean and has to be G-rated. If anyone wants to troll us, we’ll still take their money, but we do have permission to edit.”