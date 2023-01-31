WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Rotary Club’s next fundraiser will be a “Toast and Roast” of Rufus Woods, who retired as publisher of The Wenatchee World in 2018 with a three-generation strong family legacy at the newspaper and in the community.

The ticketed dinner event will be on March 11 at the Wenatchee Convention Center, 121 N. Wenatchee Ave., at 5:30 p.m.



