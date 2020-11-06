WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Confluence Rotary Foundation has donated $5,000 to the North Central Washington Community Foundation’s Fire Relief Fund.
“We know that many of our friends to the north are literally starting from scratch,” said Foundation Board President David Kazemba. “Our foundation was in a position to offer assistance and I am proud of our board for unanimously supporting this donation. The best part of my day was walking that check down to the Community Foundation.”
The Community Foundation is working with other organizations to rebuild homes, structures and meet other needs in the wake of this summer’s devastating wildfires. All of the funds raised through this effort go directly to support recovery efforts.
For more information about making contributions to the Fire Relief Fund, visit cfncw.org or call 663-7716.