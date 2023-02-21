U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Greece

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Athens, Greece on Tuesday. 

 Michael Varaklas/Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Russia's decision to suspend participation in a nuclear arms control treaty was irresponsible and the United States will watch carefully to see what Moscow actually does, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The announcement by Russia that it's suspending participation is deeply unfortunate and irresponsible," Blinken told reporters in Athens. "We'll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does. We’ll of course make sure that in any event, we are postured appropriately for the security of our own country and that of our allies."



