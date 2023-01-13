A satellite view shows a destroyed school and buildings, in south Soledar

A satellite view shows a destroyed school and buildings in south Soledar, Ukraine, on Tuesday. 

 Satellite image 2023 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Russia said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the salt-mining town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, claiming to have made its first big battlefield gain after half a year of military setbacks.

However, the spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command, Serhiy Cherevatyi, denied that Russian forces had seized control of Soledar. Earlier, Ukraine had said its forces were holding out in Soledar after a "hot" night of fighting.



