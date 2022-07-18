Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv

Buildings destroyed by military strikes are seen, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in northern Saltivka, one of the most damaged residential areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday.

 Reuters/Nacho Doce

KYIV — Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Tuesday, stressing closer ties in the face of Western pressure over the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces struck more targets across the country.

During his Iran visit, Putin also met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to discuss a deal that would resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, now blockaded by Russia. Putin said that not all the issues had been resolved yet on grain shipments, "but the fact that there is movement is already good."



