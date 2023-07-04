WORLD-NEWS-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CHECHENS-GET

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with volunteers at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 4, 2021. Russia in July 2023 is preparing to send more Chechen fighters and convicts to Ukraine to fill holes left by Wagner mercenaries that were pulled from the battlefield, European intelligence officials believe. 

NEW YORK — Russia is preparing to send more Chechen fighters and convicts to Ukraine to fill holes left by Wagner mercenaries that were pulled from the battlefield, European intelligence officials believe.

With Ukraine reporting its counteroffensive advancing toward the eastern city of Bakhmut, Russian units risk being overstretched, according to the officials, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Russia deployed large numbers of troops to Bakhmut after Wagner announced its withdrawal from the city in late May, leaving shortages in occupied areas of southern Ukraine, the officials said.



